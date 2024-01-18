Daikin India Inaugurates New Office in Guwahati, Plans Aggressive Expansion in Assam
Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd. (DAIPL), a fully owned subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd. in Japan and a competitor in the Indian air-conditioning sector, today inaugurated its new office at 3rd Floor, Upasana Complex, Extension Building, Dr. RP Road, Ganeshguri, Guwahati-06, Assam amidst major fanfare and excitement.
DAIPL in a statement claimed that the new office space mirrors their commitment to the potential of Assam and its discerning customers.
“With gaining Daikin confidence across Assam, it is imperative that we reflect the commitment of quality and elegance in our operations. This new premises will house departments such as – all product Sales, Service, Technical Support and other Support functions, that will act as an enabler for both channel partners & customers. We see Assam as a potential market for Daikin, so we will continue to invest in developing the market with a view to secure market share,” the statement reads.
It further stated that Daikin products include powerful technology from Daikin Global, which delivers a cheaper cost of ownership while providing unrivaled quality and longevity.
“The new office offers an additional advantage of integrated approach with a view to offer our stakeholders an experience to physically meet & co-work with Daikin employees,” the statement added.
On Daikin Office inauguration, Kuldeepak Virmani, Senior Vice President & Executive Director, Daikin India, said, “With India demonstrating a robust upward growth &business trajectory, we have plans to get aggressive in our approach across Assam and the New Daikin Office is a key step towards strengthening Daikin’s endeavour to capture significant market share. We are committed to provide unmatched consumer experience with network of highly trained sales, service and maintenance through our strong dealer network & employees. Daikin has grown over 40% in East India this year and is expected to touch Rs 1000 cr this Financial Year which will grow to Rs 1500cr+ by FY 2025, prompting us to launch a host of new products & increase our dealer network extensively."
With robust infrastructure & housing development, we are witnessing a high demand for smart & energy efficient air-conditioning solutions. We are planning to invest in heavy marketing & promotions across Assam to secure 20% market share in next 12 months, asserted Kuldeepak Virmani.
It is to be noted that Daikin India recently operationalised its new facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, spread across 75.5 acres to reaffirm its commitment for excellence and innovation; strategically positioned to cater to the increasing demand for state-of-the-art air conditioning products manufactured in India, for domestic and international consumption.
Daikin notably is the principal investor in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program in the air-conditioning category, implemented by the government to encourage domestic production of air conditioners.
Kuldeepak Virmani added, "The commercialisation of our new manufacturing plant in Sri City is a momentous occasion for Daikin. This facility will not only enhance our production capabilities but will also strengthen our position as a leading provider of energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions in the region. With this factory, Daikin's production capacity receives a substantial boost, further solidifying our commitment to growth in India. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in our journey, poised to make a significant contribution to Daikin's continued success in the country and fostering long-term partnerships that drive mutual success."
The new plant is equipped with the latest technology and adheres to Daikin's high standards for quality and sustainability. The facility is designed to streamline production processes, ensuring the timely delivery of Daikin's renowned products to customers across India and beyond. The company laid the foundation stone at the site in April 2022 and has completed the construction and installations at a rapid pace & before time. Emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, this state-of-the-art factory aligns with Daikin's aspiration to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The facility is dedicated to the development of climate-friendly air conditioning solutions for markets in West Africa, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.
Meanwhile, Daikin, the air-conditioning company, as a part of the Skill India Initiative, bestowed an Air-conditioning / HVAC lab to George Telegraph Training Institute, Guwahati.
These facilities known as Daikin Center of Excellence (CoEs) will be expanded to other institutes and this collaborative relationship with educational institutions will provide a platform for students to develop skills as per International standards in new Technologies, helping them better their employability. The CoEs supported by Daikin, are reinforced with many Daikin technologies, working models, literature & study material for the students & faculty.
Kunal Basu, Regional Director (East), Daikin India said, “This partnership is aimed at upgrading training in Air Conditioning to international standards. We at Daikin are committed towards excellence in technology and quality; and this initiative will provide a platform to these students to enhance their skills and get access to world class training in Air-conditioning. Having identified skill development& youth unemployment as challenges in India, Daikin is at the fore-front with government &private educational institutions for development of skill mediums, making the youth of India more employable.” Daikin will share its training resources across all COEs across India and deserving students may be considered for placement opportunities in Daikin or channel partners such as internship, live projects or fixed term employment contracts, etc.