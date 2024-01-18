Daikin India Inaugurates New Office in Guwahati, Plans Aggressive Expansion in Assam

It is to be noted that Daikin India recently operationalised its new facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, spread across 75.5 acres to reaffirm its commitment for excellence and innovation; strategically positioned to cater to the increasing demand for state-of-the-art air conditioning products manufactured in India, for domestic and international consumption.

Daikin notably is the principal investor in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program in the air-conditioning category, implemented by the government to encourage domestic production of air conditioners.