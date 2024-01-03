Star Cement Launches 'STAR UPABAN' Project to Empower Youth in Assam

Speaking on the occasion Vinit Kumar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer, Star Cement Ltd said, “Education and training are the most important components to create jobs for any economy. It is very important to bridge the skill gap and support the spirit of entrepreneurship not only in urban areas, but also in rural areas. At Star Cement, our vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. Through this project ‘Star Upaban’ our endeavour is to lift the burden of poverty weighing down the underserved and foster inclusive growth. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker and marginalized sections of society. It is our CSR objective to offer long-term, transformative solutions that empower these communities to thrive amid changing times.”