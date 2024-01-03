Star Cement Launches 'STAR UPABAN' Project to Empower Youth in Assam

An MOU was signed today between Star Cement Ltd, Dimoria College and Daffodil College of Horticulture as an Inauguration Program of “STAR UPABAN” Project at NEDFI Auditorium.
Under this Project, an entrepreneurship development program will be initiated to create an environment for enthusiastic youths to earn their livelihood through skill development in nursery sector.
Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Environment & Forest, Act East Policy Affairs, Welfare of Minorities, Govt. of Assam was present during the program.
Star Cement Officials, targeted beneficiaries, representatives from Welfare and Development Committee, Sonapur Sahitya Sabha, Nagarik Mancha, local community, youth organisations joined the program.
The minister also launched Project Tejaswini with 25 girls from Assam Deaf Association for implementation of a skill building and livelihood program under which they will prepare traditional dresses of different tribes and communities. The program will be led by Mukul Dutta, Chairperson of Indian Deaf Association -Assam chapter in collaboration with Star Cement.
Speaking on the occasion Vinit Kumar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer, Star Cement Ltd said, “Education and training are the most important components to create jobs for any economy. It is very important to bridge the skill gap and support the spirit of entrepreneurship not only in urban areas, but also in rural areas. At Star Cement, our vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. Through this project ‘Star Upaban’ our endeavour is to lift the burden of poverty weighing down the underserved and foster inclusive growth. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker and marginalized sections of society. It is our CSR objective to offer long-term, transformative solutions that empower these communities to thrive amid changing times.”
Pradeep Purohit, Chief Operating Officer of Star Cement Ltd said, “Through ‘Star Upaban’ project, we aim to motivate youth and equip them for both jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities, enabling job creation and economic progress. Around 50 youths will be covered under this program where the youths will be trained on nursery development through Daffodil College of Horticulture and Dimoria College for one month and after completion of training, interested youths will be supported with all equipment required for nursery development at free of cost.”
Chief Manufacturing Officer of Star Cement, Sundaram Srinivasan was also present at the event, he added, “It is our pleasure to help the communities in which we serve and live our purpose to share the strength. Be it in the form of providing infrastructure support or skill centres for the people, Star Cement is strongly committed for uplifting the communities and villages, where it serves.”
The support will be provided to target beneficiaries for one year including land preparation, one month’s training on nursery development, required materials for nursery development etc at free of cost. The Cost will be borne by Star Cement under CSR initiative and technical support and guidance will be provided by Daffodil Nursery and Dimoria College. The project is named as “STAR UPABAN”.
Star Cement Limited is the leading cement company in North-Eastern India and one of the fastest growing cement brands in West Bengal & Bihar, acquiring strong foot hold in the Indian construction Industry. Star Cement Ltd. has established itself as the most accredited brand in the region for providing high-quality cement and fair pricing.
In terms of capacity, Star Cement currently has an aggregated installed capacity of 5.7 MTPA. With the expansion of the Guwahati Grinding unit, the capacity will increase to 7.7MTPA & in financial year 2025, the aggregated capacity will become 9.7MTPA with our Silchar plant, the Star Cements claimed in a statement.