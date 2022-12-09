Domestic Markets Open On Positive Note In Early Trade

The domestic markets on Friday opened on a positive note, picking up cues from global markets. However, the aniticipation of the US Federal rate hike kept the investors on their toes.

In morning trade, Sensex added 9 points to 62,579.47 level while Nifty added 12 points to 18,621.15 level.

In Asian markets, Nikkei Index added 338 points while Hang Seng went up 314 points in the early morning.

In European markets, FTSE went down 17 points while Refinitiv Europe Price Return was up 0.47 points in the morning trade.

In US markets, Dow Jones added 183 points while Nasdaq Composite went up 123.45 points to a good start in the morning.

Though the markets are in a way stabilised now, experts say that the decision of US Federal Reserve on rate policy and the US inflation figures are on investors' watch list. These two factors will influence global markets and the domestic markets.