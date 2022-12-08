Opening Bell: Markets Snap 4-Day Losing Streak In Early Trade

The markets gained on Thursday morning as the Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday decided to slow down on the repo rate hike to 30 basis points from 50 bps. The stocks in the domestic markets faced losses for the fourth-straight sessions till yesterday. The counting of votes of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh could influence the investors' sentiments today.

In morning trade, BSE nsex">Sensex was trading 32 points up at 62,443.67 while NSE Nifty was flat with 1.15 points up at 18,561.65 levels.

Some of the gainers and biggest movers in the BSE 30-share index were BCG with 8.42 per cent gain, GSFC with 3.60 per cent gain and Sharda Crop with 6.19 per cent gain.

Some of the gainers in NSE's Nifty were Eicher Motors with 1.54 per cent gain, Adani Ports with 1.16 per cent gain and IndusInd Bank with 0.92 per cent gain.

The counting of votes of elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is underway which might influence investors in the country. Till now, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a strong foothold to win in Gujarat and while in Himachal Pradesh, there is stiff competition between BJP and the Congress.