DPIIT Organizes Open Network for Digital Commerce Startup Mahotsav in New Delhi

Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv, emphasised on the vision of the Government for the continuous collaboration between the startups and the ONDC.

The ‘ONDC Startup Mahotsav’ is a unique collaboration between the ONDC and the Startup India initiative. More than 5 lakh sellers have been onboarded on the platform, of which more than 70 percent are small or medium sized sellers. In April 2024, ONDC facilitated around 7.22 million transactions. To realise this, the ‘ONDC Startup Mahotsav’ was organized. With an effective association between the startups and the ONDC, a holistic growth of both the initiatives, the economy at large and opportunities to grow at scale are being unlocked.