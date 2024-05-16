Kaizen AgriTechs Partners Leading Tea Companies for Maize Cultivation in Assam

Mr. Chetan Joshi, Managing Director of RPJ Tea Pvt Ltd, highlighted the strategic significance of the initiative.

"As a leading Packet tea company, we recognize the importance of embracing innovative approaches to drive growth and resilience within the tea industry. This partnership with Kaizen AgriTechs and Winsome Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd marks a pivotal step towards achieving that goal," Joshi said.

The collaborative effort will leverage Kaizen AgriTechs cutting-edge agricultural technologies, RPJ Tea Pvt Ltd's expertise in tea production and marketing, and Winsome Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd's dedication to sustainable farming practices. Together, these partners aim to establish a replicable model that not only enhances revenue but also promotes environmental sustainability and community development.