Kaizen AgriTechs Partners Leading Tea Companies for Maize Cultivation in Assam

Kaizen AgriTechs, a pioneering agricultural technology company based in Guwahati, has joined forces with RPJ Tea Pvt Ltd, a leading Packet tea company headquartered in Mumbai, and Winsome Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd to introduce an innovative revenue generation model within Chandana Tea Estate of Udalguri Assam.
This collaborative endeavor will focus on maize cultivation across 500 acres as a pilot project, with the potential for substantial revenue generation and marching toward The Golden Revolution. The pilot project is projected to yield a revenue of Rs 2 crores in 12 months for RPJ Tea Pvt Ltd and Winsome Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd, showcasing the viability and profitability of integrating diversified crops into traditional tea estates. If successful, this model will be replicated in other Tea Estates across Assam, ushering in a new era of agricultural innovation and economic growth.
Miss Nistha Jalan, Partner of Kaizen AgriTechs, expressed optimism about the partnership's impact.
Jalan said, "Our collaboration with RPJ Tea Pvt Ltd and Winsome Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd exemplifies our shared commitment to sustainable agriculture and diversified revenue streams. The Potential revenue generation of 2 crores from the pilot project underscores the immense opportunities that lie ahead for Tea Estates in Assam."
Mr. Chetan Joshi, Managing Director of RPJ Tea Pvt Ltd, highlighted the strategic significance of the initiative.
"As a leading Packet tea company, we recognize the importance of embracing innovative approaches to drive growth and resilience within the tea industry. This partnership with Kaizen AgriTechs and Winsome Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd marks a pivotal step towards achieving that goal," Joshi said.
The collaborative effort will leverage Kaizen AgriTechs cutting-edge agricultural technologies, RPJ Tea Pvt Ltd's expertise in tea production and marketing, and Winsome Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd's dedication to sustainable farming practices. Together, these partners aim to establish a replicable model that not only enhances revenue but also promotes environmental sustainability and community development.
Mr. Vishnu Upadhayay, Director of Winsome Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd, emphasized the broader impact of the project.
He said, "Beyond the financial gains, this initiative has the potential to transform agricultural practices and empower local communities. We are committed to creating a blueprint for sustainable growth that can be adopted across tea estates in Assam and beyond."
The pilot project will involve comprehensive research, including soil analysis, crop suitability studies, and the implementation of modern farming techniques. Additionally, it will include capacity-building programs for farmers and local stakeholders to ensure the successful adoption of maize cultivation practices. The Golden Revolution is being spearheaded under the guidance of Mr Debajit Bairagi, Project Director, Kaizen AgriTechs.