Dr Ankur Baruah Takes Over as Director (HR) of Oil India Limited

Dr Ankur Baruah has officially assumed charge as Director (Human Resources) of Oil India Limited (OIL), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. His appointment came into effect on April 16, 2025.

Dr Baruah brings with him a distinguished career spanning over three decades, marked by strategic leadership and in-depth expertise in human resource management. Prior to this elevation, he served as Executive Director (HR) at OIL, where he played a key role in driving transformative HR initiatives.

An alumnus with an MBA in Human Resources and a PhD in Business Administration, Dr Baruah is also certified in IPMA Project Management and accredited in Psychometric Testing. His professional journey encompasses a wide array of HR functions, including manpower planning, talent acquisition, performance management, stakeholder engagement, and change management.

Throughout his tenure at OIL, Dr Baruah has been instrumental in introducing progressive HR practices, significantly enhancing the company’s reputation as a leader in the energy sector. His strategic, people-first approach has effectively aligned HR initiatives with business objectives, fostering growth, inclusivity, and organisational resilience.

A native of Kushal Nagar, Jorhat in Assam, Dr Baruah is widely recognised for his commitment to human-centric leadership and building thriving workplace cultures. His contributions to the field of human resources have earned him several prestigious accolades, including the ‘Most Iconic HR Leader’, ‘Topmost HR Leader in Asia’, and the ‘HR Excellence Award’.

Dr Baruah has also represented Oil India Limited on numerous national and international HR platforms, further underlining his standing as a thought leader in the industry.