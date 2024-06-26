Assam Don Bosco University Signs MoU with Cambridge University

Assam Don Bosco University, Sonapur, Guwahati, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of understanding with Cambridge Press and Assessment, a department under Cambridge University, Shaftesbury Road, Cambridge, CB2 8EA, UK.
Through this collaboration, Assam Don Bosco University becomes Cambridge English Education Partner, and the University will be a Center of Excellence in English Language Communication.
Speaking to the Press, Dr. Jose Palely, the Vice Chancellor of Don Bosco University expressed his hope that this MoU between two very well-known names in education ‘Cambridge’ and ‘Don Bosco’ will open doors for collaboration in other areas. He also added that Don Bosco University students would be trained in Communicative English to be industry-ready.
Representing Cambridge Press and Assessment was Mr. Samir Prasad Chettri, Regional Head, who stressed the importance of English Language for Communication and for seeking jobs abroad, saying, “Our country is becoming world leader in human resources; we cannot neglect the important role being played by English Language for working abroad and even for facing job interviews, communicating among each other as various regions and states in India have different languages.”
