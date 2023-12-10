DTDC Chairman Unveils Newly Branded Stores in Guwahati

Subhasish Chakraborty, Chairman and Managing Director of the DTDC, India's leading express logistics company unveiled its newly branded stores in the presence of Kaushik Bhattacharjee, VP, Sukanta Biswas, Head of NE, Santanu Chakraborty along with other senior officials in Guwahati on Saturday.
During his visit CMD Subhasish Chakraborty also interacted with the Channel Partners and also gave his valuable suggestion for the overall growth. During the four days long DTDC Re Branding event all together 54 stores in Guwahati.
With over 15,000+ Channel Partners strategically positioned across the country, DTDC serves ~96% of the Indian population. The network covers 14,000+ pin codes across India with 400+ pin codes in the Northeast region, which has made DTDC the preferred logistics partner for businesses and individuals alike.
“At DTDC, we believe in the power of growth and partnership, and through our Express Parcels, e-commerce, and International verticals we continue to offer best-in-class solutions to our customers,” said Subhasish Chakraborty.
It is to be noted that DTDC Express Ltd is one of India’s leading integrated express logistics companies offering domestic and international services. DTDC offers a comprehensive range of technology-enabled logistics services, serving a wide spectrum of customers across diverse industry verticals. Today, DTDC operates India’s largest physically accessible express logistics Network and has over 15,000+ exclusive channel partners which contribute to its sales and service capabilities.