Eastern India to be Growth Engine for Fertilizer Demand: Nishant Kanodia

Nishant Kanodia, Chairman of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, one of India’s fastest growing crop nutrient providers, on Friday said that India’s eastern region can be the growth engine of the country’s demand for fertilizers in the coming years.

Kanodia said, “Eastern India’s low consumption of fertilizers, at nearly 158.4 kilograms per hectare, is much lower than the 212.4 kilograms per hectare consumed in northern India. As demand for crop nutrients can only rise in the region, Eastern India provides Matix the opportunity to grow this under-served market.”

“Matix possesses the locational advantage of our manufacturing facility being in the middle of eastern India’s agricultural belt,” said Manoj Mishra, Managing Director.

“Matix’s nearly 700 dealers across six agriculture-intensive states are serviced by Matix’s urea plant. India’s eastern region being the focus of Matix’s strong distribution network, we are best positioned to serve farmers in these states.”

Matix is celebrating milestones achieved ahead of its first full year of operations, the plant having been commissioned in October 2021. The fully integrated, gas-based facility is one of India’s largest single stream fertilizer plants, with the capacity to produce 1.27 million tonnes of urea every year.