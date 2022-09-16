All Assam Private Schools Association Holds Annual Conference on NEP 2020

The All Assam Private School Association (AAPSA) organized its annual conference 2022 on School Education Regulation in Assam and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the Vivanta Taj in Guwahati on Friday.
The conference enlightened educators about the NEP 2020 recommendations for changes in the regulatory architecture of school education identify and facilitated a platform for educators to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced in the current school education scenario in Assam and engage with key stakeholders in the implementation of the recommendations of NEP 20220.
Speaking about the conference, Sailesh Sarmah, President of the association said, "The All Assam Private School Association protects the interest of all schools. We, as an association, try to collaborate with government institutions to formulate policies that are beneficial for all the key stakeholders associated with the school education in Assam.”
“We believe private schools play a major role in students' learning and development, and regulation must aim to empower private schools by safeguarding their interests with trust, as private schools are one of the key stakeholders in the progress of the education industry. The conference identifies the challenges and recommends strategies for the overall development of Assam’s schooling sector,” he further said.
Pankaj Das, Advisor AAPSA and Director, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati said, “In the field of school improvement the key is to empower the school heads and teachers. The NEP 2020 implementation plan has initiated the tasks and we hope the stipulation of State School Standard Authority (SSSA) will result in effective self-regulation or accreditation of all public, private, and philanthropic schools.”
The conference was addressed by Mr. Kulbhushan Sharma, President, National Independent School, and Alliance. Three panel discussions were organized to discuss the Regulatory Framework of School Education in Assam, School Education Regulation and Standard Setting under NEP 2020 and NEP 2020 Implementation in Assam: Challenges and Opportunities.
Industry stalwarts including Shri R.C. Jain, Chairman, Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), Mrs. Jahnabi Sarma, State Consultant (P&QI), Samagra Shiksha Assam, N. Hazel Singh Managing Trustee, Emmanuel Foundation, Emmanuel English HS School, Pailapool, attended the event as key speakers among other extinguished dignitaries.
The key takeaways of the conference were the recommendations made by NEP 2020 for changes to be introduced, keeping in mind the contextual reality of Assam's current school education state and the role of private schools in the education sector.