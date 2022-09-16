All Assam Private Schools Association Holds Annual Conference on NEP 2020

The All Assam Private School Association (AAPSA) organized its annual conference 2022 on School Education Regulation in Assam and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the Vivanta Taj in Guwahati on Friday.

The conference enlightened educators about the NEP 2020 recommendations for changes in the regulatory architecture of school education identify and facilitated a platform for educators to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced in the current school education scenario in Assam and engage with key stakeholders in the implementation of the recommendations of NEP 20220.

Speaking about the conference, Sailesh Sarmah, President of the association said, "The All Assam Private School Association protects the interest of all schools. We, as an association, try to collaborate with government institutions to formulate policies that are beneficial for all the key stakeholders associated with the school education in Assam.”

“We believe private schools play a major role in students' learning and development, and regulation must aim to empower private schools by safeguarding their interests with trust, as private schools are one of the key stakeholders in the progress of the education industry. The conference identifies the challenges and recommends strategies for the overall development of Assam’s schooling sector,” he further said.