Elon Musk Announces Relocation Of SpaceX And X Headquarters To Texas

Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco, responded to Musk's announcement by pointing out that Musk has greatly benefited from California subsidies. "Will this be a fake temper tantrum move just like Tesla's fake 'move' to Texas?" Wiener posted. He added, "I'm not confident that whatever he's going to do has anything to do with a law that we passed to protect the safety of trans kids. He has a history of saying one thing and it not being true."