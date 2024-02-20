Unveiling Glamour: Lakmé Salon's Trendsetting Arrival in Guwahati's Lalganesh

India’s first and leading beauty and wellness salon chain, Lakmé Salon, has launched its brand-new unisex salon in Lalganesh, Guwahati, Assam, adding another milestone to its expansion journey. Spread over 1750 sq. ft, this new one-stop beauty and grooming destination will offer the best in hair, makeup, skincare, nails, and hand and feet services to all discerning Lalganesh patrons, providing a world-class salon experience.
With over 40 years of industry leadership and a presence in 160 cities across the country, the professional experts from the nation’s leading and largest salon chain bring backstage knowledge and runway secrets fresh off the ramps of Lakmé Fashion Week to the modern Indian consumer. The salon aims to cater to the residents of Lalganesh who seek trendsetting services. Additionally, this salon is the perfect destination for brides-to-be and friends-of-the-bride by offering complete indulgent bridal experiences curated by Lakmé Salon's team of skin, make-up, and hair experts.
In addition to being styled by India’s runway experts, the state-of-the-art salon will provide holistic beauty services to customers. To ensure customers receive unparalleled and top-notch services, Lakmé Salon has collaborated with leading and best-in-class global brands such as Dermalogica, Schwarzkopf Professional, K9, Milkshake, Moroccan Oil, etc.
Speaking at the launch Mr. Vipul Chaturvedi, CEO of Lakmé Lever said, “As Lakmē Salon expands its presence in Lalganesh, Assam, we're thrilled to extend our commitment to making everyday life as glamorous as the runway. With a legacy spanning four decades, our experts, trained by the Lakmē Fashion Week backstage team, are poised to deliver quality services. With our committed Franchise Partner, Saurav More, we aim to empower individuals to be confident in their unapologetic selves. We look forward to welcoming patrons to experience Lakmē Salon's trendsetting services.”