EV Charging Station Launched in Noida under Oil India Limited's CSR Initiatives

The EV charging station has been provided under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of Oil India Limited (A Maharatna CPSE).

The EV charging station was ceremoniously inaugurated by Shri Ashok Das, Director (HR), Oil India Limited in the presence of Shri Gaurav Bansal, Project Engineer, Noida Authority, and other officials from OIL, Noida Authority and residents of Noida 15 (A).