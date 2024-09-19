Fed Cut Rates by 50 BP, In Line With Our Expectations

· GE T&D India promoters to sell 11.7% stake via OFS at ₹1,400 per share. OFS is open today for Non-retail investors and 20th Sep for retail investors. The share of the company closed at 1700 rupees.

· Bandhan Bank hikes fixed deposit rates. The bank is Bank offering 8.55% to senior citizens for on one-year FDs and for non-senior customers, the rate stands at 8.05%. The increase is 80bp from the previous rates.

· Power Grid declared as successful bidder to establish inter-state transmission system. Project comprises establishment of new 765/400/220kV sub-station at Kurawar, Madhya Pradesh

· Allcargo Logistics August LCL Volume Up 1% MoM & Up 5% YoY. All cargo shared closed up 0.75% at 67.39 today.

· Garden Reach Shipbuilders gets order worth $54 million for four multi-purpose vessels from Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakle. The share of the company last traded at 1705 on NSE.