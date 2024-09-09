Financial Scams Lead to SIP Exits in Assam; Long-Term Investors Advised to Stay Cautious

The most crucial thing ahead is how the Indian market behaves going forward. The bank has a weak link for the headline index and failed to sustain every small pullback. Auto segment has been moderate performer with strong gain in some two-wheeler stocks last week ahead of festive demand. FMCG stocks were also adding gains since few days expect Friday, due to improved monsoon and possibility of recovery of rural demand. IT has been performing with possible deep rate cuts from the US, reducing cost of funds globally. In fact, IT has been a major contributor for the rally recently which helped the NIFTY index to recover from around 23900 to reach ATH of 25333. Further profit taking in IT stocks may cause trouble to Indian headline index, however banks may possibly try a rescue considering inverse relation with IT since few months. The NIFTY index as closed below 20 days EMA suggests weakness and may take strong support around 50 days EMA pegged around 24480-530 range. The price action of NIFTY showed false breakout at top with theoretically 24000 is getting exposed. Despite that, the 50 Days EMA should work as interim strong support for nifty index and may provide pullback.