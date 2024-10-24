Flat Market With Recovery In Financials, Bank And Pharma Today

Market Outlook Index- for traders

NIFTY: The index has a strong support at 24360-400 which is 38.2 per cent retracement of the rally from the election day low to the latest ATH. If the index breaches the level lower then there is further room for declines towards the 24250-280 range. On the contrary, if the index breaks today’s high of 24478 then can expect a moderate pullback towards the 24550-560 area.