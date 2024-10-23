Markets Experience Short Covering but Remain at Crucial Juncture

The broader market sentiment is still not fully out of the grip of bears, with an advance-decline ratio of 1,461-1,039 on the NSE. FIIs have sold over ₹5,000 crore worth of Indian equities today, despite net buying of over ₹6,000 crore from DIIs. FIIs have now been net sellers to the tune of ₹92,142 crore so far in October, which may continue to keep the local market under pressure. Yesterday's selling was also attributed to panic selling from retailers, with around 90% of stocks on the NSE declining.