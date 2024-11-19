Foreign Investors Drawn to India by Government Initiatives, Says CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has praised the Indian government's strategic initiatives like Make in India and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which have been instrumental in attracting foreign investors.

In a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee highlighted the positive impact these policies are having on India's manufacturing landscape and global appeal.

Banerjee noted that the government’s increased investments in infrastructure—specifically roads, railways, and ports—are significantly enhancing the competitiveness of Indian industries. The letter, dated November 5, also pointed out that the shift in India’s policies aligns with favourable geopolitical conditions, prompting global companies to diversify their supply chains and seek new bases in India.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows to India have surged from $45.14 billion in 2014-15 to $70.95 billion in 2023-24, a clear indicator of growing international interest. The PLI schemes, in particular, have played a pivotal role in attracting substantial investments across a range of sectors.

India’s manufacturing capabilities, spanning automobiles, electronics, machinery, chemicals, shipping, and railways, are rapidly expanding, making the country a highly competitive player on the global stage. The CII commended Minister Goyal for addressing key aspects of the Make in India initiative, including improvements in ease of doing business, logistics, connectivity, investment promotion, and external engagement.

With these reforms and initiatives, India continues to strengthen its position as a prime destination for foreign investment, signaling a bright future for its manufacturing sector.