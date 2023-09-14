3-Day Exhibition of “CII Foodpro North East” Inaugurated in Guwahati

While speaking about the initiatives that the Government of Assam is taking to develop the Horticulture produces, Tiranga Borah, Director, Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, Government of Assam spoke about ensuring a supply chain for the horticulture produces. He mentioned about the training facilities the department has set up for students interested in food processing. He also highlighted regarding the cluster based initiatives and the mega Food Parks that the Government has set up in the State to promote food processing. He highlighted the tie-ups with ITC and Mahindra for procuring the best quality potato seeds in the State. He further spoke about Assam Government’s willingness to tie up with Bangladesh for investing in the food sector.