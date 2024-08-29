Gautam Adani Tops Hurun India Rich List 2024, Surpasses Mukesh Ambani

According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, India saw the emergence of a new billionaire every five days in the past year.

The wealth calculations in the report are based on a snapshot taken on 31st July 2024. With a fortune of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, Gautam Adani (62) and his family surpassed Mukesh Ambani to secure the top spot, while Ambani claimed second place with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore. Shiv Nadar and family of HCL Technologies ranked third with Rs 314,000 crore. Cyrus S. Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries followed in fourth and fifth places, respectively.