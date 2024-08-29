Gautam Adani Tops Hurun India Rich List 2024, Surpasses Mukesh Ambani

Gautam Adani and his family have topped the 2024 Hurun India Rich List with a 95 percent increase in wealth, bringing their total wealth to Rs 1,161,800 crores.
With this, Adani has surpassed Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries who now secures the second spot in the list.
According to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, India saw the emergence of a new billionaire every five days in the past year.
The wealth calculations in the report are based on a snapshot taken on 31st July 2024. With a fortune of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, Gautam Adani (62) and his family surpassed Mukesh Ambani to secure the top spot, while Ambani claimed second place with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore. Shiv Nadar and family of HCL Technologies ranked third with Rs 314,000 crore. Cyrus S. Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries followed in fourth and fifth places, respectively.
"India is fast becoming Asia's engine for wealth creation," said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India.
Notably, six individuals, including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Cyrus Poonawalla, Gopichand Hinduja, and Radhakishan Damani, have consistently appeared in the Top 10 over the past five years.
Moreover, Kaivalya Vohra, 21, co-founder of the $5 billion startup Zepto, became India's youngest billionaire, followed by his 22-year-old co-founder Aadit Palicha.
For the first time, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made the rich list, primarily due to the rising value of his stake in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The entertainment industry saw significant growth, with seven new entrants adding Rs 40,500 crore in wealth over the year.