Avoiding Investment Fraud: How to Verify Legitimate Opportunities and Protect Your Money

“I am a graduate as well as an Industrialist. I am 22 years old. I by investing my own money used to buy stocks from the stock market by complying with mandatory availing Demat account since 2020. Having understood the market and by way of trading in the market I gained lawful money from the stock market. I pay all my taxes as per Income Tax law on my gains. I took money from various persons with a commitment to pay more than bank interest for a period of 60 working days by entering into valid agreement as per Indian Contract Act, 1872. I using my Demat account invested in the stocks for a period of 60 working days and till date as per the agreement, I have returned all the money to the persons with whom I have entered into. Under the Indian law, taking money by way of a valid banking transaction and on the basis of valid agreement under the Indian Contract Act is no offence. Investing the money in buying stocks using my Demat account is no offence under the law. The news that has been telecasted wherein my name, my father's name, my mother's name have been used amounts to per se defamatory for which I have already taken legal opinion and proceeding for the damage caused to my reputation and to my parent's reputation. Furthermore, I assure each and every persons from whom by way of an agreement I received money in my bank accounts that their money is safe and would be returned if at all they want it back within discussed period as per the agreement as the redeeming clause is also been part of the agreement. Furthermore, it is for information that there is not even a single person who has entrusted his money on the basis of an agreement to me have been cheated by me and all the persons have got good returns from the stock market which is far more than what they would have received through banking interest.”