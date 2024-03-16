Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd Unveils NE's Largest Showroom for Building Materials in Guwahati

Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd, a renowned name in the construction and renovation industry, celebrated the inauguration of its expansive showroom at KR Mills Compound, Lokhra Road, Sawkuchi, Jyotikuchi, Guwahati, Assam, with much fanfare and enthusiasm. The event saw the presence of prominent figures including Ved Prakash Gupta, Neeraj Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, Rahul Gupta, and other dignitaries.
Addressing the audience, a Young Entrepreneur and Director of Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd highlighted the significance of the new showroom, boasting of its distinction as the largest in the North East region. The facility aims to provide customers with an unmatched selection of premium building materials from leading brands, offering a comprehensive solution for all construction needs.
Emphasizing the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd aims to redefine the shopping experience for builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners alike. The showroom boasts a vast inventory comprising a diverse range of products, including roofing materials, flooring options, plumbing fixtures, electrical supplies, and more, ensuring that every project receives the finest materials available in the market.
Mr. Rahul Gupta, Director at Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd, expressed excitement about the launch, envisioning the showroom as a source of inspiration and empowerment for customers embarking on construction endeavors. He reiterated the company's goal to establish itself as the preferred destination for builders and homeowners seeking quality, variety, and exceptional service.
The grand opening of Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd's showroom signifies a significant milestone in its commitment to serving the North East community with unparalleled excellence in the construction industry. The company aims to provide the ultimate destination for all building material needs, catering to diverse preferences and requirements.
The showroom features an array of renowned brands, including Kajaria, Jaquar, Asian Paints, Dr. Fixit, AIS Windows, GC Ware, Star Cement, Jindal Panther TMT Bars, and more, offering customers access to top-notch products under one roof.
For further details about Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd and its offerings, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the showroom at K R Mills Compound, Lokhra Road, Sawkuchi, Jyotikuchi, Guwahati, or reach out to the company's representatives for personalized assistance.