Guwahati Entrepreneurs Shine on Shark Tank India with 'Littlebox' Clothing Brand

In a groundbreaking development on Shark Tank India Season 3, Guwahati-based entrepreneurs Rimjhim Deka and Partha Kakati stole the spotlight with their clothing brand 'Littlebox', targeting Gen-Z consumers. Seeking a modest Rs 75 lakh investment for a 1% equity stake, the duo's impressive pitch captivated all five sharks on the show.
Founded in June 2022, 'Littlebox' swiftly emerged as a frontrunner in the fast-fashion segment, boasting over 2 lakh shipments across India and Rs 2 crore in sales by August 2023. Operating from Guwahati for marketing, content, IT, and operations, with a warehouse and factory in Delhi, the brand showcases strategic business acumen.
During their presentation, Rimjhim and Partha highlighted their commitment to their hometown and their aspiration to inspire local youth towards entrepreneurship. They underscored the supportive startup ecosystem in Assam, attributing much of their success to government initiatives and incubation centers.
The couple's compelling pitch led to an unprecedented bidding war among the sharks, culminating in a historic moment as they secured investment from all five sharks. With Rs 75 lakh for 2.5% equity at a valuation of Rs 30 crore, Rimjhim and Partha sealed the deal, signaling a new era of opportunities for Assam's burgeoning startup landscape.
Their remarkable performance not only secured vital funding for 'Littlebox' but also showcased Assam's potential as a thriving business destination. With their vision and determination, Rimjhim and Partha are poised to propel 'Littlebox' to greater heights in the competitive world of fashion and retail.