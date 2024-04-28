Government Greenlights Onion Exports Amidst Crop Concerns; Maharashtra Key Supplier

The Government has approved the export of 99,150 metric tons of onions to six neighboring countries: Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. This decision comes amidst concerns about lower onion crops in 2023-24 compared to the previous year and increased international demand. To ensure domestic availability, onion exports are restricted.
The National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) is responsible for exporting onions to these countries. Onions are sourced domestically through an e-platform at competitive prices and supplied to government-nominated agencies in the destination countries. The export quota is allocated based on the requirements of each country. Maharashtra, the largest onion producer in the country, plays a significant role in onion supply for export.
Additionally, 2,000 metric tons of white onions, cultivated specifically for export to Middle Eastern and European markets, have been allowed for export. Production costs for white onions are higher due to increased seed costs, adherence to good agricultural practices, and compliance with strict maximum residue limits.
The Department of Consumer Affairs aims to procure 500,000 tons of onions for the Price Stabilization Fund from the Rabi-2024 crop. Central agencies such as NCCF and NAFED are collaborating with local agencies to facilitate procurement, storage, and farmer registration. Efforts to raise awareness among farmers and local organizations have been made through field visits and outreach programs.
To minimize storage losses, the Department of Consumer Affairs plans to increase the quantity of onions to be irradiated and cold-stored with technical assistance from BARC, Mumbai. Last year's pilot project showed a significant reduction in storage losses to less than 10 percent.