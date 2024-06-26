Government Raises Rs 11,340 Crores in Spectrum Auction

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), overseen by the Ministry of Communications, has successfully concluded the Spectrum Auction 2023-24, aimed at meeting the evolving spectrum needs of India's telecom service providers. Held over two days from June 25 to June 26, the auction witnessed robust participation from major telecom operators.
According to a press release by the Ministry of Communications, the auction resulted in the sale of 141.4 MHz of spectrum across key frequency bands, generating a total revenue of Rs 11,340 crores. The auction primarily targeted the renewal of expiring spectrum licenses in 2024 and the sale of unsold spectrum from the previous 2022 auction.
Key highlights of the auction include:
Spectrum offerings across bands such as 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz.
Active bidding observed in bands like 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2500 MHz, with no bids in bands 800 MHz, 2300 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz, possibly reflecting recent 5G spectrum allocations.
Major telecom operators participated:
Bharti Airtel secured 97 MHz of spectrum, including 42 MHz in 900 MHz, 35 MHz in 1800 MHz, and 20 MHz in 2100 MHz, totaling Rs 6,856.76 crores.
Reliance Jio Infocomm focused on 900 MHz, acquiring 14.4 MHz for Rs 973.62 crores.
Vodafone Idea acquired 30 MHz in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands, amounting to Rs 3,510.40 crores.
The auction's successful outcome underscores the strategic importance of spectrum management in enhancing India's telecom infrastructure and meeting growing consumer demands.