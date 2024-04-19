Groundbreaking North East Textile Expo to Debut in Guwahati

International Trade Corporation (ITC) is going to organise North East Textile Expo in Guwahati for the first time in the history of Assam & NE region.
This North East Textile Expo will be organized from May 18 to 20, 2024, in the Vrindavan Garden courtyard of Sri Gauhati Gaushala located at Athgaon.
On the occasion of Ram Navami official Poster of North East Textile Expo has been unveiled by Mrinal Ganeriwal, Vikram Modi and Namish Ganeriwal.
In this regard, organizers Mrinal Ganeriwal said that for the first time in the history of the Northeast, many manufacturers of Panipat will arrive to participate in this North East Textile Expo.
“The special thing about this expo is that Blankets, Bedsheets, Quilt, Bed Covers, Handloom goods, Home Furnishing etc. will be available under one roof. In this, all small and big traders of North East including Assam can participate to give more momentum to their business. During the three days long Expo, B2B meet will also be organized, through which small and big businessmen of North East including Assam will get a golden opportunity to directly interact and do business with the manufacturers of Panipat. Through this Expo, the traders here will not only get a chance to expand their business but they will also get the opportunity to see many unseen products,” said Mrinal Ganeriwal.
Meanwhile, Vikram Modi said that more than thirty big manufacturers of Panipat are participating.
He expressed hope that this North East Textile Expo will benefit all the small and big traders of the North East including Assam.
On the other hand, Namish Ganeriwal said that tremendous enthusiasm is being seen among the traders regarding this expo being organized for the first time in the North-East.