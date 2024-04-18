Stock Market Opens Higher Post-Ram Navami Holiday; Sensex and Nifty Begin With Gains

Varun Aggarwal, founder and managing director of Profit Idea, highlighted prevailing concerns over delayed U.S. interest rate adjustments and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. He noted fluctuations in Treasury markets, with two-year yields dipping below 5 per cent and solid demand observed in the USD 13 billion sale of 20-year bonds. Aggarwal also commented on the stability of the U.S. dollar in Asia, echoing concerns expressed by Japanese and Korean officials regarding currency devaluation.