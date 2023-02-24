Guwahati: Asst High Commissioner of Bangladesh Meets with ICCI

A meeting was held between the Hon’ble Assistant High commissioner and Head of Mission, Bangladesh, Mr Ruhul Amin and representatives of Indigenous Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Assam, M/S Utpal Hazarika, Anup Chetia, Biswajit Hazarika, Pallab Bhattachharya and Dilip Sarma in the chamber of the Hon’ble Assistant High commissioner in Guwahati where opportunities and potential for bi-lateral trade exchange was discussed.

It was unanimously accepted that trade promotion will not only be of mutual economic benefits but shall go a long way to promote cordial neighbourhood relationship through cultural exchange.

The Assistant High commissioner highlighted the cordial relationship which existed in the earlier days citing the popularity of Bishnu Prasad Rabha amongst the Bangla people. Assuring his support and initiative to promote cordial relationships, he stated that produces like ready-made garments, Hilsa fish, high quality seeds, fish seeds and fingerlings can be imported from Bangladesh to the NE region, whereas Tourism in general and Medical Tourism in particular, has great potential in the NE region.

As Bangladesh is emerging as the biggest exporter of Readymade garments to the European market, surpassing China, NE has the potential to become the source for natural fabric of various silks. These trade exchange will help both Bangladesh as well as the NE region of India to become market competitive with reduced cost of transportation.

However, it was expressed that good land connectivity through several corridors such as Karimganj, Dhubri, Dawki, Dalu needs to be developed with provisions for trans-border permits for vehicles to eliminate border transhipment.

Hon’ble Asstt High Commissioner stated that he is taking the initiative on these issues and assured the ICCI representatives to extend support and guidance in future. ICCI expressed its gratitude to the Hon’ble Asstt High Commissioner for the discussion and his assurance of support.