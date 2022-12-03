‘Go to Bangladesh’ BJP MLA Diganta Kalita Lashes out at Ajmal

MLA Diganta Kalita of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal over his remarks that Hindus should adopt ‘Muslim formula’ for marriage and state that he should go to Bangladesh.

Kalita said, “You are a Muslim and we are Hindus. Do we have to learn from you? It is the country of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. There is no place for Bangladeshis here. We do not have to learn from Muslims.”

“By saying such things, you are putting allegations about your mother and sister. I condemn it and warn you not to do it otherwise go to Bangladesh and do it. Hindus will not accept it. Do not stoop so low for politics and sell your mother and sister. Do not trample upon their dignity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Trinamool Congress President Ripun Bora alleged that Ajmal made the comment following the direction of CM Sarma.

He said, “It is on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, he made such comment.

Notably, the AIUDF chief grabbed headlines on Friday with his comments on Hindu community wherein he said that Hindus like to have illicit relationships till the age of 40.