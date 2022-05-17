Guwahati Based Female Entrepreneur Expands its Base in NE

Car Squad India, the first car detailing brand of the Northeast is based in Guwahati since 2016 and is owned by Priyanka Dutta, the first female entrepreneur who is into car detailing and is based in the Northeast and partnered by Tanmoy Das.

Dutta was able to overcome society's traditional thinking and go ahead to become the first female entrepreneur from the Northeast. In her opinion, women are no less than men and are extremely capable of getting into car detailing business.

According to Dutta, many people doubted her ability to run a car detailing or automobile detailing business since she was a woman. However, these were not obstacles for her progress. She was able to overcome society's traditional thinking and go on to become the first female entrepreneur from the Northeast.