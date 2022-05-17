Guwahati Based Female Entrepreneur Expands its Base in NE

Car Squad India, the first car detailing brand of the Northeast is based in Guwahati since 2016 and is owned by Priyanka Dutta, the first female entrepreneur who is into car detailing and is based in the Northeast and partnered by Tanmoy Das.
Dutta was able to overcome society's traditional thinking and go ahead to become the first female entrepreneur from the Northeast. In her opinion, women are no less than men and are extremely capable of getting into car detailing business.
According to Dutta, many people doubted her ability to run a car detailing or automobile detailing business since she was a woman. However, these were not obstacles for her progress. She was able to overcome society's traditional thinking and go on to become the first female entrepreneur from the Northeast.
Priyanka Dutta is the pioneer of Automobile Squad India, which is the first car detailing firm in the entire Northeast. She and Tanmoy Das have been running their business since 2016. Car Squad India provides services such as Ceramic coatings, Graphene coatings, Paint Protection Film, Denting and Painting. They also provide a door-to-door service.
Car squad India’s main office is at Lokhra. However, the company has decided to spread its wings. A new office, which will be the Northeast Premium Detailing showroom, is slated to be opened near Radisson Blu at Jalukbari next month. Meanwhile, franchises have been launched in Jorhat and Imphal too with Dibrugarh next in the line. The franchise will then gradually spread to the entire Northeast.
The company is an excellent platform for all striving females. Aiming at women empowerment, it has now decided to open up women centric office which would have a women friendly workspace.
Priyanka Dutta looks for more ambitious and hardworking entrepreneurs in the car detailing field. She is a guide for all women who dream big and have a strong aspiration to enter into this field.
Interested people from Northeast can reach Car Squad India on their official website www.carsquadindia.com or call for reservations on 7575900140.
