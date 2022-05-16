39 Pilgrims Die During Chardham Yatra In Uttarakhand

As many as 39 pilgrims have lost their lives since the commencement of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Char Dham Yatra is a pious pilgrimage tour to sacred Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Shrine.

According to officials, high blood pressure, heart attack and mountain sickness are the reasons for the demise of the pilgrims.

"Most of the deaths of all the pilgrims have taken place on the travel routes. The cause of death of all has been high blood pressure, heart attack, and mountain sickness," Uttarakhand Director-General Health Dr Shailja Bhatt told ANI.

Further, he informed that the health check-up of the pilgrims are being done at various places on the travel routes besides Rishikesh.

"Pilgrims who are not medically fit are being advised not to travel," she said.

