Shark Tank India Season 3: Everything You Need to Know

Shark Tank India Season 3: After capturing the nation's attention in its first two seasons, the business reality show Shark Tank India is set to return with Season 3. Modeled after the popular concept of Shark Tank USA, the show requires participants to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges who then decide whether to invest and negotiate deals. Here's a comprehensive guide to Shark Tank India Season 3, covering start date, time, judges, and how to watch.

Shark Tank India Season 3 Start Date and Time

Shark Tank India Season 3 started streaming on January 22, starting at 10 PM.

Shark Tank India Season 3 Live Streaming Details

To catch the action live, viewers can tune in to the Sony Liv App and website.

Shark Tank India Season 3 Telecast Schedule

From Monday to Friday, Shark Tank India Season 3 will be broadcast on Sony TV.

Shark Tank India Season 3 Judges Panel

This season boasts a powerhouse panel of 12 sharks, each with unique backgrounds and extensive industry experience:

Aman Gupta: Co-Founder of BoAT Anupam Mittal: CEO and Founder of Shaadi.com Vineeta Singh: Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Namita Thapar: Executive Director (ED) of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Deepinder Goyal: CEO and Co-Founder of Zomato Ritesh Agarwal: CEO and Founder of OYO Rooms Radhika Gupta: CEO and MD of Edelweiss Mutual Fund Amit Jain: CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho Peyush Bansal: CEO and Co-Founder of Lenskart Azhar Iqubal: CEO and Co-Founder of Inshorts Ronnie Screwvala: Chairperson and Co-Founder of UpGrad Varun Dua: CEO and Founder of ACKO

More about Shark Tank India Season 3 New Judges

Deepinder Goyal: Co-founder and CEO of Zomato, an IIT Delhi alumnus with a net worth of ₹2,030 crores. Ritesh Agarwal: Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, an engineering college dropout turned unicorn founder. Radhika Gupta: MD & CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund, a globetrotter with diverse work experience, boasting a net worth of ₹41 crores. Azhar Iqubal: CEO and Co-founder of Inshorts, an IIT Delhi dropout whose company is valued at ₹3,700 crores. Ronnie Screwvala: Chairperson and founder of upGrad, a visionary entrepreneur and film producer recognized globally. Varun Dua: Founder and CEO of Acko Insurance, an industry expert with significant experience.

With a diverse panel of judges and a track record of influencing startup conversations in Indian households, Shark Tank India Season 3 promises an exciting and informative journey into the world of entrepreneurship. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the next wave of innovative ideas and potential business breakthroughs. Tune in starting January 22 on Sony Liv or Sony TV and dive into the entrepreneurial fervor of Shark Tank India Season 3.