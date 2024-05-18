Guwahati: First North East Textile Expo Kicks Off at Athgoan Gaushala

Organizer Mrinal Ganeriwal highlighted the significance of the expo, noting that it is the first of its kind in the Northeast, with numerous manufacturers from Panipat participating. The expo features a wide range of products, including blankets, bedsheets, quilts, bed covers, handloom goods, and home furnishings, all available under one roof. This event provides an exceptional platform for small and large traders from across the Northeast, including Assam, to enhance their business prospects.