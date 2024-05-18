Guwahati: First North East Textile Expo Kicks Off at Athgoan Gaushala

The International Trade Corporation (ITC) has launched the First North East Textile Expo 2024 at the Vrindavan Garden premises of Sri Gauhati Gaushala, Athgaon in Guwahati.
The event was inaugurated by prominent members of the Assam Textile Merchants Association (ATMA), including President Shubhakaran Maloo, Secretary Naresh Kasliwal, Vice President Prakash Jain, and organizers Mrinal Ganeriwal, Vikram Modi, and Namish Ganeriwal, who ceremoniously lit the lamp.
Organizer Mrinal Ganeriwal highlighted the significance of the expo, noting that it is the first of its kind in the Northeast, with numerous manufacturers from Panipat participating. The expo features a wide range of products, including blankets, bedsheets, quilts, bed covers, handloom goods, and home furnishings, all available under one roof. This event provides an exceptional platform for small and large traders from across the Northeast, including Assam, to enhance their business prospects.
During the three-day expo, a B2B meet will be organized, offering a golden opportunity for local traders to interact directly with Panipat manufacturers. Mr. Modi mentioned that over thirty major manufacturers from Panipat are participating in the event. He expressed optimism that the expo will benefit all traders in the region, helping them expand their businesses and discover new products.
Mr. Ganeriwal emphasized the enthusiasm among traders regarding the expo, marking a significant milestone for the Northeast's textile industry. The event promises to foster business growth and provide valuable networking opportunities for all attendees.