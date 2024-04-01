Guwahati: ‘The Lightroom’ Marks Its First Anniversary with Grand Celebrations

The Lightroom, a leading name in high-end lighting solutions located at the heart of Paltan Bazar, Guwahati, celebrated its first anniversary. Since its inauguration a year ago, The Lightroom has illuminated numerous homes and businesses with its exquisite and sophisticated lighting collections. To commemorate this special milestone, The Lightroom hosted a grand celebration where numerous architects and interior designers and reputed builders were present.
"The journey of The Lightroom over the past year has been luminous in every aspect," said Ashishraj Kejriwall, Founder of The Lightroom.
"We've had the privilege of bringing light into the lives of our customers with products that blend aesthetics, innovation, and functionality. As we celebrate our first anniversary, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their trust and support,” Kejriwall added.
The anniversary celebration, featured a day filled with festive activities, including live demonstrations of the latest lighting technologies, interactive sessions with lighting experts, and unveiling of CHANGI+ range of indoor LED lights. The Lightroom has been a channel partner of CHANGI LED for the past several years.
In addition to the celebrations at the showroom, The Lightroom is also launching an online contest on their social media platforms. Participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes by sharing their own "Illuminated Moments"
"The Lightroom is more than just a showroom; it's a source of inspiration for anyone looking to enhance their spaces with the perfect lighting. Our first anniversary is not only a milestone for us but also an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to providing exceptional lighting solutions that make every moment shine brighter,” asserted Ashishraj Kejriwall.
Meanwhile, interior designer Ashish Bhimsaria said, "As a seasoned interior designer for over two decades of experience in design and execution of high impacted projects my experience with Changi Lighting has been profoundly positive."
Similarly, architect Nandini Baruah said, "The sophistication of Changi brand of LED lies not just in its aesthetic appeal but also in its functional brilliance."