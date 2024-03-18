'Sahanaiii' Expands Its Footprint with Grand Opening of 2nd Showroom in Guwahati

Sahanaiii, renowned for its exquisite ethnic wear, has unveiled its newest showroom on GS Road in Guwahati today. The inauguration ceremony, graced by popular YouTuber Dimpu Baruah and esteemed dignitaries including Suresh Kumar Harlalka, Sunita Harlalka, Raunak Harlalka, and Khushboo Harlalka, marked a significant milestone for the brand.
Dimphu Baruah, impressed by the diverse collection, lauded Sahanaiii for offering a comprehensive range of men's wear suitable for all occasions. Meanwhile, Raunak Harlalka, the proprietor, expressed his excitement for broadening Sahanaiii's offerings to meet the evolving fashion needs of customers.
Renowned for its unparalleled designs, fabrics, and styles, Sahanaiii has emerged as the preferred choice for occasion wear across the entire North East region. Mr. Harlalka emphasized the brand's commitment to quality craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.
Spanning 2500 square feet, the new showroom, located above Chitchore Restaurant at 2nd Floor, Devon Court, GS Road, provides a spacious and contemporary shopping environment for patrons to explore Sahanaiii's extensive collection.
From Sherwanis and Kurta sets to Jodhpuris and Indo-western outfits, along with a curated selection of Suits, Blazers, Fabrics, Stitching services, and accessories, customers are presented with an array of options tailored for every occasion. Additionally, the showroom offers expertise in customizing outfits, ensuring a one-stop destination for all men's ethnic wear needs.
Meanwhile, Mr. Harlalka extends a warm invitation to all customers to visit the new showroom and indulge in the exceptional service that Sahanaiii is renowned for.