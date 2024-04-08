Guwahati Welcomes Hotel IRIS: A Grand Opening of Luxury and Elegance

Hotel IRIS, a unit of Hayat Hospitality under the esteemed banner of Hayat Hospital Pvt Ltd, is the brainchild of Managing Director Shareen Zia. With a legacy spanning 14 illustrious years since its inception in 2010, Hayat Hospitality is synonymous with unparalleled service in the Northeast region. The visionary leadership of Mr. Rajiv Saikia, MD of Hayat Hospital, adds to the hotel's ethos of excellence.