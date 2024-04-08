Guwahati Welcomes Hotel IRIS: A Grand Opening of Luxury and Elegance

In a momentous occasion, Hotel IRIS - THE BOUTIQUE HOTEL, situated at Manik Nagar, RGB Road, celebrated its grand opening in the heart of Guwahati City.
The inauguration ceremony was honored by the esteemed presence of Assam's renowned icon, Zubeen Garg. This event marks a significant milestone in luxury hospitality in Guwahati, promising guests an unforgettable experience of comfort, elegance, and exceptional service.
Hotel IRIS, a unit of Hayat Hospitality under the esteemed banner of Hayat Hospital Pvt Ltd, is the brainchild of Managing Director Shareen Zia. With a legacy spanning 14 illustrious years since its inception in 2010, Hayat Hospitality is synonymous with unparalleled service in the Northeast region. The visionary leadership of Mr. Rajiv Saikia, MD of Hayat Hospital, adds to the hotel's ethos of excellence.
Hotel Details:
Rooms & Tariffs: Hotel IRIS offers 24 Premium Rooms and 2 luxurious Premium Suite Rooms, each meticulously furnished with handmade furniture and luxury en-suite facilities. Starting at Rs. 3200 for single occupancy and Rs. 3800 for double occupancy, the tariffs ensure affordability without compromising on quality.
Other Facilities: Guests can enjoy complimentary buffet breakfast, room service, and high-speed internet. Additionally, the hotel provides access to a Business Cum Conference Centre, along with services like laundry, travel desk, and doctor on call, ensuring a seamless stay experience.
Restaurant: The hotel's restaurant, MAGNOLIA, situated in the rooftop, offers a diverse menu of international and local Assamese cuisines. Experienced chefs tailor each dining experience to guests' preferences while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene.
JADE - The Banquet Hall: For those interested in hosting events, seminars, conferences, and celebrations in style, JADE welcomes all. With modern facilities and a capacity of 50-80 people, equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, AC, and generator backup, every occasion is a resounding success.
This grand opening marks a new era of luxury and hospitality in Guwahati, promising an extraordinary experience for every guest at Hotel IRIS - THE BOUTIQUE HOTEL.