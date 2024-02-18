Himachal CM Presents Budget For 2024-25, Earmarks Rs 58,444 Cr

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of the Congress party, unveiled a budget of Rs 58,444 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, with the goal of fostering self-sufficiency in the northern state. This marks an increase from the previous year's budget of Rs 53,413 crore in 2023-24.
For the 2023-24 fiscal year, the state government has projected a 7.1% growth, with the State Gross Domestic Product estimated at Rs 207,430 crore. The annual per capita income is expected to be Rs 235,199.
In a significant move, Chief Minister Sukhu, who also serves as the finance minister, announced that his government will purchase 20 quintals of organically cultivated grains per family at a minimum support price of Rs 40 per kg, and maize at Rs 30 per kg.
The chief minister stated that his administration is empowering farmers to be self-sufficient by promoting self-employment and creating job opportunities through natural farming. A total of 36,000 farmers have embraced natural farming practices.
The state government plans to establish 2,500 agricultural clusters over a period of 3 to 5 years as part of the 'Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Mission', with a focus on promoting high-value crops. An elaborate strategy will be devised to boost the cultivation of coarse grains in the state.
Fish farmers are set to receive financial aid to build new fishing ponds covering 20 hectares, with a subsidy of 80 per cent.
In the realm of green energy, the Chief Minister announced on the Assembly floor that the biggest 'Solar Power Project' with a capacity of 32 MW situated at Pekhubella will be operational by March 2024. Additionally, the 'Aghlor Solar Power Project' with a capacity of 10 MW in Una is set to be commissioned by June 2024.
The Bhanjal (Una) Solar Power Project, which has a 5 MW capacity, is scheduled to be inaugurated for the public of the State in September 2024.
When it comes to tourism infrastructure, Sukhu mentioned that the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Plan will be completed soon, and the land acquisition process will begin for the planned expansion of Gaggal Airport.
Out of the 16 heliports planned for the state, the first phase will focus on developing nine heliports - Jaskot in Hamirpur; Rakkar and Palampur in Kangra; Sultanpur in Chamba; Aaloo Ground, Manali in Kullu; Sharbo in Kinnaur; and Jispa, Sissu, and Rangrik in Lahaul-Spiti.
Chandratal, Kaza, and Tandi in Lahaul-Spiti, along with Rackchham and Nako - Chango - Khab in Kinnaur, are set to be transformed into tourist hotspots.
A Sky Walk Bridge is set to be built at the popular tourist spot Haasan Valley near Kufri. Additionally, a 3.2 kilometer-long ropeway, costing Rs. 272 crore, will be constructed between Bijli Mahadev and Mohal in Kullu.
Additionally, a wide-gauge railway line will be constructed from Kalka to Parwanoo to cater to the needs of tourists and residents of the state.