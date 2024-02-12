Assam Budget 2024 Live: Ajanta Neog Presents Budget | Key Points

The Assam Budget for 2024-25 financial year is scheduled to be tabled today by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog in the Assam Assembly. Sources close to the developments inform that the budget is expected to be tabled at around 2 pm in the afternoon.
Ahead of that, the day's activities will begin with question and answer period at around 9:30 am. The home department will be faced with answering several crucial questions aimed at it, including those on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Foreigners' Tribunal, sources informed.
Today's activities of the Assam Assembly will be divided into two sessions - one from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and the other from 2 pm till the end of budget speech.
Our Government boldly announced that we shall provide one lakh Government jobs to our boys and girls. We feel proud to state that we have successfully completed the recruitment of 94,506 youths till January 2024.
Further, advertisements for 35,910 posts have already been published taking the total jobs created to 1,30,416. You all agree that this is perhaps the first time such a record-level recruitment has taken place within the shortest possible time.
We are very keen to see the benefits of these jobs accrued to as many families as possible bringing social equity.
Last year I announced Mukhya Mantri Sva-Niyojan Mission as a flagship scheme.
It received tremendous response and about 1,04,000 youth applied and submitted detailed project reports. Selection process shall commence from this February month itself.
Micro-entrepreneurs will receive Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in instalments, as a combination of government grants plus interest-free government loan. Interest-free government loan to be paid back after a period of 5 years starting from the 61st month in 60 equal installments. There will be training and mentorship in various sectors including Trading, Manufacturing, Service, Food Processing, Handloom, Handicraft, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fishery, and Dairy etc.
Rs 1,010 crore will be spent for this purpose from under Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojna (CMSGUY).
It gives me immense pleasure to apprise this House that fulfilling our promise, under Category I, II and III (Phase-1) of the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme, around 12 lakh borrowers have received assistance totalling Rs. 2,081 crore.
This year, we will extend support to those poor women borrowers under category-III, whose accounts have become non-performing assets as on 31st March 2021 and have an outstanding principal amount from Rs 25,001 up to Rs 50,000.
I allocate a sum of Rs 550 crore for this scheme during the Financial Year 2024-25.
In keeping with our pledge from the previous year, Orunodoi 2.0 has been introduced statewide to guarantee that the benefits of the program extend to transgender and divyangjan individuals in addition to the State's antyodaya women.
Today, Orunodoi also includes households with individuals who have dwarfism or who suffers from conditions like cerebral palsy, thalassemia, haemophilia, leprosy, or autism spectrum disorder.
Scheme coverage has expanded to more than 27 lakhs beneficiaries today. They have been receiving Rs. 1250 each on the 10th day of every month directly in their bank accounts.
Speaker sir, it’s my privilege to announce today that our Government has decided to include 2.5 lakh additional beneficiaries under this Scheme this year, taking total reach of Orunodoi to more than 30 lakh households in the state.
Further, Government will attempt to provide Orunodoi Poriyal saturation under National Food Security Act (NFSA) by integrating the ration cards with Orunodoi on pilot basis in the districts of Charaideo and Biswanath.
In order to ensure Ease of living for these needy, Government will consider providing Orunodoi Beneficiaries insurance coverage under two Schemes -Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).
I am earmarking Rs. 3,800 crore for this scheme in this budget.
Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan, an ambitious mission aimed at promoting the entrepreneurial spirit of our women.
Our Government’s twin objectives are to strengthen income of our women entrepreneurs and also to establish them as business entrepreneurs in Amrit Kaal.
We will provide an entrepreneurship fund of Rs. 10,000 to each one of 39,67,743 women members of Self-Help Groups in the rural areas, subject to certain conditions, throughout the State.
Once they avail this benefit, we commit to facilitate a bank loan of minimum of Rs. 25,000 to each beneficiary. Furthermore, upon the prudent utilization and timely repayment of the loan amount, a capital subsidy of Rs. 12,500 will be provided to the beneficiary.
Thus, each beneficiary would get a minimum of Rs. 47,500 as grant, subsidy and loan together.
The distribution of application forms to the SHG members for availing the same has already been started.
I am glad to announce that we shall extend the implementation of this scheme in urban areas also as Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita AbhiyaanNogoria covering approximately 2.5 lakh SHG members.
I allocate adequate resources for the successful implementation of this scheme.
"Inspired by the 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita, the Astadash Mukutor Unnoyonee Mala was conceptualized by then Finance Minister and our beloved Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma in 2017-18. These 18 Schemes are dynamic in nature. Some of the completely new and innovative and others have been improved as per the changing needs of our society," said Ajanta Neog.
10 lakh girls (one million- Nijut Moina) will be supported with financial grants as admission incentives to continue their education to higher secondary, graduation, and post-graduation studies.
This is to bolster the Government’s Mission to eliminate child marriages. Apart from punitive and regulatory measures, we need to empower the girl children to decide when to marry.
If 10 lakh girl children are encouraged