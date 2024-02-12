Assam Budget 2024 Live: Ajanta Neog Presents Budget | Key Points

The Assam Budget for 2024-25 financial year is scheduled to be tabled today by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog in the Assam Assembly. Sources close to the developments inform that the budget is expected to be tabled at around 2 pm in the afternoon.

Ahead of that, the day's activities will begin with question and answer period at around 9:30 am. The home department will be faced with answering several crucial questions aimed at it, including those on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Foreigners' Tribunal, sources informed.

Today's activities of the Assam Assembly will be divided into two sessions - one from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and the other from 2 pm till the end of budget speech.