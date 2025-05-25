How Did LIC Pull Off 5.88 Lakh Policy Sales in a Single Day?

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has entered the Guinness World Records for selling the highest number of life insurance policies within 24 hours, a milestone that reflects both organizational excellence and public trust.

The record was achieved on January 20, 2025, when 4,52,839 LIC agents issued a staggering 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India. The feat, officially certified by Guinness World Records, marks a historic achievement in the global insurance sector.

In a statement issued on Saturday, LIC described the milestone as a demonstration of the “relentless dedication, skill, and tireless work ethics” of its agent network. “This achievement reflects our deep commitment towards our mission to provide vital financial protection to our customers and their families,” it added.

The initiative was part of 'Mad Million Day', an internal campaign launched under the leadership of LIC MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty, who urged every agent to issue at least one policy on that day.

Mohanty expressed his appreciation, stating, “This milestone could not have been possible without the trust of our customers and the dedication of our agents and employees. 'Mad Million Day' will be remembered as a historic success in LIC’s journey.”

This world record not only underscores LIC’s scale and efficiency but also highlights the corporation's continued relevance and dominance in the insurance market despite rising competition.

As LIC celebrates this landmark achievement, the insurance giant has set a new benchmark in productivity and public engagement—raising the bar for the industry both in India and globally.

Analysis:

The recent announcement by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) about earning a Guinness World Record signifies a major milestone in the Indian insurance sector. With over 5.88 lakh policies issued in just 24 hours by more than 4.5 lakh agents, this achievement is not only a testament to LIC’s massive agent network and operational efficiency but also highlights a growing insurance awareness among Indians.

The event, termed 'Mad Million Day', strategically driven by LIC MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty, underscores the power of leadership in mobilizing large-scale participation. The fact that Guinness World Records has officially recognized the feat adds a layer of global credibility and positions LIC as a benchmark in the insurance industry, both nationally and internationally.

From a business perspective, the campaign demonstrates LIC’s continued dominance in the Indian life insurance market, even amid increasing competition from private players. Moreover, it reflects the trust placed by the public in LIC, the organizational strength to execute mass-scale operations in a single day, and the loyalty of its vast sales force.

However, this success also sets a high bar for future campaigns and raises questions about sustainability—whether such momentum can be maintained over time or if it was a one-off motivational high.

