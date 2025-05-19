Assam CM Reviews Taxation, Emphasises Boost in IGST Collection

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a crucial review meeting on taxation at Kar Bhawan in the presence of Finance Minister Ajanta Neog. The meeting focused on assessing the current status of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) realisation in the state.

During the review, the Chief Minister directed officials to take timely and effective measures to enhance IGST collections. He emphasised the need for improved coordination and accountability among departments to ensure better revenue performance.

Dr. Sarma also instructed Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota to convene fortnightly meetings to identify the underlying causes of revenue shortfall and to formulate coordinated strategies aimed at strengthening the state’s overall tax revenue collection.

