ICICI Bank Refutes Congress Allegations Against SEBI Chairperson

"During her employment with the ICICI Group, she received compensation in the form of salary, retiral benefits, bonus and ESOPs, in line with applicable policies," the bank said in its filing.

Buch opted for the ICICI Group superannuation, effective October 31, 2013. ICICI Bank explained that under its ESOP rules, the stock options vest over a few years from the date of allotment. "As per rules existing at the time of her ESOP grant, employees, including retired employees, had the choice to exercise their ESOPs anytime up to a period of 10 years from the date of vesting," the bank added.