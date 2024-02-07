iElevate Launches Home Elevators First-Of-Its-Kind "THE ZERO PIT" in NE

In an unprecedented move towards elevating convenience, iElevate proudly announces the unveiling of our groundbreaking live booth—an expansive and unparalleled expedient center at Athgoan Goshala.
Northeast renowned Industrialist Kailash Lohia officially inaugurated the experience centre of iElevate in the presence of the Director of iElevate and young entrepreneur Nilesh Samsukha and other prominent people. Positioned as one of the largest in the North East, this innovative space is set to redefine the elevator experience for visitors.
Speaking on the occasion Nilesh Samsukha said, “Stepping into a new era, iElevate is thrilled to introduce our latest offering—home elevators- THE ZERO PIT marking the first-of-its-kind launch in the NorthEast region. With a commitment to enhancing accessibility and luxury, our home elevators embody cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design.”
“Hailing from the heart of North East India, iElevate is poised to make waves across PAN India,” added Nilesh Samsukha.
He further said our journey originates here, but our vision extends far beyond regional boundaries. “We are excited to bring the North East's excellence to homes and businesses throughout the Nation,” Samsukha asserted.
He also urged all the people of Northeast to visit Athgaon Sri Gauhati Goshala Athgaon to witness the future of elevators unfold.