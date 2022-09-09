Business

India Bans Export of Broken Rice

The Centre has banned the export of broken rice after imposing 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice with an aim to increase domestic availability
India Bans Export of Broken Rice
India Bans Export of Broken Rice
Pratidin Bureau

The Centre has banned the export of broken rice after imposing 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice with an aim to increase domestic availability, a government notification said.

"Export Policy of broken rice ...is amended from Free' to Prohibited'," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated September 8, 2022.

The notification comes into effect from September 9, 2022.

Provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable to this notification, it added, reported PTI.

The government on Thursday imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season.

According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on 'rice in husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice'.

Also Read
At 73, Prince Charles Ascends The Throne After Queen Elizabeth's Demise
India
Export Banned
Broken Rice

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com