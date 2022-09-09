At 73, Prince Charles Ascends The Throne After Queen Elizabeth's Demise

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, is slated to succeed her at the earliest.

The longest-serving member of the British monarch, the Queen breathed her last yesterday. She had been residing at the royal family’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she had been under medical supervision since the afternoon on September 8.

According to protocol, Prince Charles will take over the throne of reign at the age of 73 years.

Following the Queen’s demise, Operation Unicorn has been imposed including the suspension of business at the Scottish Parliament. Authorities will prepare a state funeral and pay their final respects to the Queen.

It may be noted that had the Queen passed away at her London residence, Operation London Bridge would have been set in motion.