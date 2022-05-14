India Bans Wheat Exports

India has banned wheat export with immediate effect in an effort to manage overall food security of the country and to need the support of the neighbouring and vulnerable countries.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in an official notification said that as a transitional arrangement wheat export will be allowed in case of shipments wehre the irrevocable letter of credit has been issued on or before May 13.

The notification further stated that the export will also be permitted on the basis of permission granted by the Central Government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on request of their governments.

"The Government of India is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies," the notification reads.

Meanwhile, India will send trade delegations to nine countries including Morocco, Tunisia, and Indonesia to explore possibilities of boosting wheat shipments as it targets to export 10 million tonnes of the grain in 2022-23, reported PTI.

The commerce ministry has set up a task force on wheat exports with representatives from various ministries, including commerce, shipping and railways, and exporters under the aegis of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), it said on Thursday.

There is a rise in the demand for Indian wheat in the global markets and farmers, traders and exporters have been advised to follow all the quality norms of the importing countries so that India emerges as a reliable supplier of the grain.

According to estimates by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, India exported 7 million tonnes (MT) of wheat in 2021-22 which is valued at USD 2.05 billion, a Business Today report said.