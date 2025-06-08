India, Central Asian Nations Eye Joint Rare Earth Exploration Amid China Export Curbs

In a significant move to strengthen resource security, India and five Central Asian nations have agreed to jointly explore rare earths and critical minerals, according to a joint statement issued after the fourth India-Central Asia Dialogue held in New Delhi.

The announcement comes at a time of growing global concern over China's tightening of rare earth exports. China, which currently produces around 60% of the world’s rare earths and 90% of its rare earth magnets, imposed export restrictions on alloys, mixtures, and magnets earlier this year. These restrictions have rattled industries globally, particularly those involved in automobiles, clean energy, and defence.

The Central Asian nations involved in the initiative include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The countries also called for an early meeting of the India-Central Asia Rare Earth Forum, which last convened in September.

"The ministers also encouraged exchange of delegations to explore new areas of cooperation in critical minerals," the joint statement said. The next edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue is scheduled for 2026.

Rare earth elements—comprising 17 strategically important metals—are vital for manufacturing high-performance magnets used in electric vehicles, smartphones, missiles, and a host of other electronics.

In parallel, India is actively pursuing domestic strategies to reduce its reliance on Chinese imports. The government is in discussions with companies to create long-term stockpiles of rare earth magnets and is expected to offer fiscal incentives to encourage domestic production, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Additionally, India plans to introduce a new incentive scheme for recycling 24 critical minerals. The proposal, currently in its final stages of approval, aligns with India’s broader push for a green energy transition.

