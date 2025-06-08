Hina Khan on Modi’s 11 Years: “India’s Development is Unstoppable”

As India celebrates 11 transformative years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, actress Hina Khan opens up exclusively to IANS about the country’s remarkable progress. From infrastructure to space technology, medicine to defence, Hina says, “India is very powerful” and “better than before in every field.”

The 37-year-old star confidently credits PM Modi for envisioning India’s future as a developed nation — a dream she believes is within reach during our lifetime. “With the way development and improvement are happening, I personally believe we will see a developed India soon,” she said.

But that’s not all — Hina recently shared joyous news from her personal life! On June 4, she announced her marriage to longtime love Rocky Jaiswal with heartfelt photos and a touching message on Instagram:

“From two different worlds, we built a universe of love… our union is forever sealed in love and law.”

Fans will love this beautiful love story — the duo first met on the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played the iconic Akshara and Rocky was the supervising producer.

