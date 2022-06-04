India Delivers 3.3 Tons of Medical Supplies to Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis

In line with its “neighbourhood first” policy, India on Friday (June 3) handed a total of 3.3 tons of essential medical supplies to Sri Lanka amid the economic crisis in the island nation.

High Commissioner to Colombo, Gopal Baglay said that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was apprised of the looming shortage of medical supplies faced by the Foundation during his visit to the Suwaseriya Headquarters in Colombo in March, 2022.

"Another promise to the people of #SriLanka delivered!!! During his visit in March, EAM @DrSJaishankar was apprised of shortages of medicines faced by @1990SuwaSeriya. High Commissioner handed over 3.3 tons of medical supplies today to help the vital lifeline run smoothly," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.

Responding to the urgent need for medical supplies, the High Commission said that the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Gharial was specially deployed for this purpose, reported ANI.

In addition to Suwaseriya Foundation, medical supplies for General Hospital Hambantota, Teaching Hospital, Peradeniya and Teaching Hospital, Jaffna have also been carried onboard INS Gharial, Daily Mirror reported.

"More than 25 tons of drugs and medical supplies which were donated by the Government and people of India during the last two months are valued at close to SLR 370 million. This is in addition to the economic assistance of around USD 3.5 billion and supply of other humanitarian supplies such as rice, milk powder, kerosene etc," the statement added.

Earlier, on May 27, Acting High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka Vinod K. Jacob handed over a consignment of over 25 tons of medical supplies to Minister of Health, Keheliya Rambukwella in Colombo.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said that the consignment is valued at close to Rs 260 million.