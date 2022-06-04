Assam: SEBA Releases Websites to Get HSLC/AHM Results

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) will be declared on June 7.

A total of 4,19,887 candidates appeared in the HSLC exam out of which 1,95,181 are male and 2,24,706 are female.

On the other hand, 11, 245 candidates appeared in AHM exam out of which 4,199 are male and 7,046 are female.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: 12 Killed, 35 Injured in 3 Separate Road Accidents

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has also released 14 websites in which candidates will get their results.

The websites are:

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

www.indiaresults.com

www.results.shiksha

www.assam.shiksha

www.assamonline.in

exametc.com

www.schools9.com

https://iresults.net

assamjobalerts.com

assamresult.in

necareer.com

www.jagranjosh.com

www.vidyavision.com

Candidates will also be able to download their results from the mobile application SEBA Results, 2022 which should be downloaded from Google Play Store.